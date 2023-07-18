AFROTC Cadets attending field training in 2023 were provided incentive flights to give them exposure to flying and to teach them the basics of flight operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 10:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|891097
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109778922
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFROTC Jet Orientation, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT