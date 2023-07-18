USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts a Damage Control Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) respond to a simulated fire during a damage control drill July 10, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891091
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-GF955-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109778868
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
