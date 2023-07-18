Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts a Damage Control Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) respond to a simulated fire during a damage control drill July 10, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891091
    VIRIN: 230710-N-GF955-2001
    Filename: DOD_109778868
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts a Damage Control Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX, by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Carney, DDG 64, COMPTUEX, IKECSG, CSG 2

