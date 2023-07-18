Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 3 +4 Scenario

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Lane 3 +4 scenario – reconnaissance and survey for radiological and pharmaceutical-based agents

    Joint Forces members conduct potential CBRN hazard assessment and reconnaissance at exercise sites. Members collect samples and transport to testing facilities for further analysis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891088
    VIRIN: 230719-D-BA011-6650
    Filename: DOD_109778752
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 3 +4 Scenario, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    weeklyvideos
    Tenacious Dragon 1

