Lane 3 +4 scenario – reconnaissance and survey for radiological and pharmaceutical-based agents
Joint Forces members conduct potential CBRN hazard assessment and reconnaissance at exercise sites. Members collect samples and transport to testing facilities for further analysis.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891088
|VIRIN:
|230719-D-BA011-6650
|Filename:
|DOD_109778752
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 3 +4 Scenario, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT