U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, alongside soldiers from the Polish and German armies, conduct German weapons qualification training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 18. Soldiers qualified with M4 rifles and M17 pistols to earn the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, the “Schützenschnur.” The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall.)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891087
|VIRIN:
|230719-Z-MI513-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109778740
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry participates in German weapons qualification alongside NATO partners, by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT