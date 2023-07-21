Wyvern 1 July 21 2023

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st Fighter Wing Interim Command Chief, join us to share information on the 31/48 integration and PCS delays. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891084
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-QR554-3580
|Filename:
|DOD_109778513
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Aviano Air Base
