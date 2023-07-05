PCS Pet Preparedness (720p No Graphics)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    CPL Alex Gibson, Animal Care Specialist, gives tips on what to do with your pet during a permanent change of station on July 6th, 2023, on Pulaski Barracks, Germany. Getting a pet ready for PCS is an important process that the Veterinarian Health Clinic deals with during these heightened PCS months. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 08:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PCS
    Pet
    Move
    Out-processing
    Pulaski Barracks
    Pet Preparedness

