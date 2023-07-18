AFN TV In Focus: Aviano Air Base SERE Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 31st Operations Support Squadron’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Shop provided Combat Survival Training to aircrew members and essential personnel assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2023. This training teaches key survival tactics to ensure individuals are prepared for any real-life situations they may encounter when a mission doesn’t go as planned. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)