AFN TV In Focus: Aviano Air Base SERE Training

The 31st Operations Support Squadron’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Shop provided Combat Survival Training to aircrew members and essential personnel assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2023. This training teaches key survival tactics to ensure individuals are prepared for any real-life situations they may encounter when a mission doesn’t go as planned. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
|07.12.2023
|07.21.2023 06:47
|Package
|891071
|230712-F-NN513-1002
|DOD_109778289
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
