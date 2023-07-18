Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Air Base SERE Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Operations Support Squadron’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Shop provided Combat Survival Training to aircrew members and essential personnel assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 12, 2023. This training teaches key survival tactics to ensure individuals are prepared for any real-life situations they may encounter when a mission doesn’t go as planned.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 06:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891070
    VIRIN: 230712-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_109778288
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base SERE Training, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    SERE
    Combat Survival Training
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT