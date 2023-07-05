U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, train on equipment while learning techniques for building, repairing, and maintaining roads on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 20, 2023. The Battalion is headquartered in Grafenwoehr, Germany, and puts their training into practice on missions throughout Europe.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 04:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891065
|VIRIN:
|230713-A-DT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109778233
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 15th Engineers Train Road Building, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT