    15th Engineers Train Road Building

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, train on equipment while learning techniques for building, repairing, and maintaining roads on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 20, 2023. The Battalion is headquartered in Grafenwoehr, Germany, and puts their training into practice on missions throughout Europe.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 04:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891063
    VIRIN: 230720-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_109778205
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 15th Engineers Train Road Building, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21TSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DriveOn

