Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monsoon Information Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Its Monsoon season! This informative video is to explain how to better prepare for a monsoon and what to do during a monsoon.Monsoon season, when much of Korea's annual rainfall arrives within a few intense weeks, typically runs from mid- or late June through early August, causing flooding, damage to buildings and casualties.

    Video by Pfc. Ha

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 03:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 891050
    VIRIN: 230709-A-QA044-1001
    Filename: DOD_109778118
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monsoon Information Video, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT