Monsoon Information Video

Its Monsoon season! This informative video is to explain how to better prepare for a monsoon and what to do during a monsoon.Monsoon season, when much of Korea's annual rainfall arrives within a few intense weeks, typically runs from mid- or late June through early August, causing flooding, damage to buildings and casualties.
