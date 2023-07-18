Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division trains with Australian Army

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment participate in classes, including weapons familiarization and medical training, with members of the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 18, 2023. The training helped armored crewmen to build a working relationship with their partner forces prior exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 06:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891048
    VIRIN: 230718-A-DG300-1001
    Filename: DOD_109778069
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

