Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment participate in classes, including weapons familiarization and medical training, with members of the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 18, 2023. The training helped armored crewmen to build a working relationship with their partner forces prior exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 06:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891048
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-DG300-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109778069
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Armored Division trains with Australian Army, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT