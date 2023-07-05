WAATS Lakota Reaches a Historic Milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maintenance personnel at the Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS), Marana, Arizona, prepare a UH-72 Lakota for a historic flight as it reaches a milestone of 5,000 hours of flight time, making it the highest timed Lakota in the Army's fleet.



The WAATS flies, on average, 3,650 hours yearly on their Lakotas and is the only military schoolhouse in the country to train, evaluate, and certify Airframe and Power Plant technicians.





SME 1; 00:17, Sfc William Myatt, Maintenance Supervisor



SME 2; 00:35, CW4 Brian Reid, Maintenance Company Commander