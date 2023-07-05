Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAATS Lakota Reaches a Historic Milestone

    MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Maintenance personnel at the Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS), Marana, Arizona, prepare a UH-72 Lakota for a historic flight as it reaches a milestone of 5,000 hours of flight time, making it the highest timed Lakota in the Army's fleet.

    The WAATS flies, on average, 3,650 hours yearly on their Lakotas and is the only military schoolhouse in the country to train, evaluate, and certify Airframe and Power Plant technicians.


    SME 1; 00:17, Sfc William Myatt, Maintenance Supervisor

    SME 2; 00:35, CW4 Brian Reid, Maintenance Company Commander

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 03:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891047
    VIRIN: 230719-Z-PV404-1001
    Filename: DOD_109778067
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARANA, AZ, US 

    This work, WAATS Lakota Reaches a Historic Milestone, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation Maintenance Technician

    AMP
    Helicopter
    Maintenance
    Lakota
    WAATS

