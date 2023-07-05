WAATS Lakota Reaches a Historic Milestone

Maintenance personnel at the Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS), Marana, Arizona, prepare a UH-72 Lakota for a historic flight as it reaches a milestone of 5,000 hours of flight time, making it the highest timed Lakota in the Army's fleet.
The WAATS flies, on average, 3,650 hours yearly on their Lakotas and is the only military schoolhouse in the country to train, evaluate, and certify Airframe and Power Plant technicians.
SME 1; 00:17, Sfc William Myatt, Maintenance Supervisor
SME 2; 00:35, CW4 Brian Reid, Maintenance Company Commander
Aviation Maintenance Technician
