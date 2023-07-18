Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Troops test experimental 'Wearables Pilot Program' technology at Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    Dr. Nathan Fisher, a senior scientist, sits with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes, the public affairs chief for U.S. Army Pacific's 18th Medical Command, and the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component to discuss "Wearable Pilot Program" technology being tested in the field during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. The Combined Joint Theater Medical Component coordinates and synchronizes health service and support across the Australian continent, which is nearly the size of the mainland of the U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891040
    VIRIN: 230719-A-XH946-1007
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109777988
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU 
    Hometown: BRISBANE, QLD, AU
    Hometown: SYDNEY, NSW, AU
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: OAK CLIFF, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Troops test experimental 'Wearables Pilot Program' technology at Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    US Marine Corps
    US Army
    US Navy
    Army
    Australian Army
    Medical Service Corps
    Australian Defence Force
    Army Medicine
    ADF
    2nd Health Battalion
    Winning Matters
    18MEDCOM
    TalismanSabre23
    2nd Health B

