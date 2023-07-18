U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In preparation for Talisman Sabre 2023, Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment offload equipment from the Logistics Naval Vessel Bob Hope at the Port of Gladstone, Australia, July 15, 2023. The tanks and other equipment will be transported from the port to the Townsville Field Training Area for Comanche Company to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre 23. This is the first time U.S. Army tanks and members of the 1st Armored Division will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre.



Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)