    U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23

    GLADSTONE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    1st Armored Division

    In preparation for Talisman Sabre 2023, Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment offload equipment from the Logistics Naval Vessel Bob Hope at the Port of Gladstone, Australia, July 15, 2023. The tanks and other equipment will be transported from the port to the Townsville Field Training Area for Comanche Company to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre 23. This is the first time U.S. Army tanks and members of the 1st Armored Division will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre.

    Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891039
    VIRIN: 230715-A-XO186-5616
    Filename: DOD_109777987
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GLADSTONE, QLD, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23, by SGT Oniel McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

