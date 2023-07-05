U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the Australian Joint Logistics Command are preparing tanks for follow-on transport to Townsville Field Training Area to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre. This is the first time U.S. Army tanks and members of the 1st Armored Division will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leon Lewis, operations sergeant, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Australian Army Pve. Tahnee Clark, movements operator, Joint Movement Section South Queensland, discuss port operations and the importance of Talisman Sabre.



Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)