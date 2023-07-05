Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23

    GLADSTONE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2023

    Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the Australian Joint Logistics Command are preparing tanks for follow-on transport to Townsville Field Training Area to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre. This is the first time U.S. Army tanks and members of the 1st Armored Division will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre.

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leon Lewis, operations sergeant, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Australian Army Pve. Tahnee Clark, movements operator, Joint Movement Section South Queensland, discuss port operations and the importance of Talisman Sabre.

    Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the 10th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891036
    VIRIN: 230715-A-JU985-4416
    Filename: DOD_109777943
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GLADSTONE, QLD, AU 

    This work, U.S. Army tanks arrive at the port of Gladstone, Australia for Talisman Sabre 23, by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

