    Why with the Wolves Episode 1

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this first episode of the Why with the Wolves series, Kunsan Air Base leaders speak to why they are passionate about the mission and ensuring Airmen understand the "why" behind everything they do at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 02:58
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:10:07
    TAGS

    9/11
    readiness
    Timothy Murphy
    WWTW
    Jeffrey Shulman
    Steven Creek

