1AD offloads tanks in TFTA for Talisman Sabre 23

Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment offload M1A2 Abrams tanks from trailers at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 20, 2023. The tanks were delivered to the training area as the company prepares to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)