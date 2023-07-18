The Spc. Ross A. McGinnis Warrior Zone is a facility for service members with a variety of entertainment activities such as gaming computers, pool tables and more on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2023. The facility offers customers and their guests a variety of recreational needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 00:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891032
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109777932
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Entertainment at the Warrior Zone, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
