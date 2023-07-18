Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entertainment at the Warrior Zone

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Spc. Ross A. McGinnis Warrior Zone is a facility for service members with a variety of entertainment activities such as gaming computers, pool tables and more on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2023. The facility offers customers and their guests a variety of recreational needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891032
    VIRIN: 230719-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109777932
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entertainment at the Warrior Zone, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior
    Entertainment
    Gaming

