The Alaska National Guard hosted exercise ORCA 2023, an interagency, comprehensive disaster drill, in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome, and Kotzebue, June 12-15, 2023. The multi-agency chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive exercise provides an opportunity for participating agencies to assess and enhance their capabilities, refine interagency coordination, and ensure a timely and efficient response during emergencies.
Alaska National Guard rapidly deploys to Nome for Exercise ORCA 23
