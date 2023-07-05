Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise ORCA 2023

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard hosted exercise ORCA 2023, an interagency, comprehensive disaster drill, in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome, and Kotzebue, June 12-15, 2023. The multi-agency chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive exercise provides an opportunity for participating agencies to assess and enhance their capabilities, refine interagency coordination, and ensure a timely and efficient response during emergencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891021
    VIRIN: 230618-Z-CA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109777651
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: AK, US

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    WMD-CST
    Alaska National Guard
    103rd CST
    ORCA23

