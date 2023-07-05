Starbase Edwards inspires local community through STEM

To inspire local students in the Antelope Valley, DoD STARBASE Edwards traveled to Lancaster, California to host a STEM summer camp for off base students in the region.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 19:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891017
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109777520
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
