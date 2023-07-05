Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF TACPs, Army biomedical engineering visit JATS during TRADEWINDS23

    GUYANA

    07.21.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Multinational forces have been operating at the Jungle Amphibious Training School, Guyana, during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise, which required access by helicopter July 19, 2023. The U.S. has been a committed partner with robust engagement in the region and has used the exercise to improve interoperability with participating nations. By exchanging knowledge and expertise, the U.S. Defense Cooperation with Guyana allowed the countries to collaborate in professional development as well as sharing information, experiences and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891008
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-AP992-1001
    Filename: DOD_109777402
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF TACPs, Army biomedical engineering visit JATS during TRADEWINDS23, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS 23

