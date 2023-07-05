AF TACPs, Army biomedical engineering visit JATS during TRADEWINDS23

Multinational forces have been operating at the Jungle Amphibious Training School, Guyana, during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise, which required access by helicopter July 19, 2023. The U.S. has been a committed partner with robust engagement in the region and has used the exercise to improve interoperability with participating nations. By exchanging knowledge and expertise, the U.S. Defense Cooperation with Guyana allowed the countries to collaborate in professional development as well as sharing information, experiences and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
