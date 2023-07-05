Speeches from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. JP McGee and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command July 20, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890987
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-HT963-2743
|Filename:
|DOD_109777008
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT