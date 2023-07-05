Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Zachery Blevins 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Speeches from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. JP McGee and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command July 20, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division

