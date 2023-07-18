Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    102d Training Division instructors prepare students for danger in 31 B course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Instructors from the 102d Training Division (Maneuver Support), 2d Brigade (Military Police) prepare students for real-world danger in a field situational training exercise during the 31 B Military Police course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on January 15, 2020. The 102d is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS). B-Roll footage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890985
    VIRIN: 200115-A-PZ247-2018
    Filename: DOD_109776938
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102d Training Division instructors prepare students for danger in 31 B course, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    102d Training Division
    31 B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT