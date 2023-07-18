Instructors from the 102d Training Division (Maneuver Support), 2d Brigade (Military Police) prepare students for real-world danger in a field situational training exercise during the 31 B Military Police course at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on January 15, 2020. The 102d is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS). B-Roll footage.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890985
|VIRIN:
|200115-A-PZ247-2018
|Filename:
|DOD_109776938
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 102d Training Division instructors prepare students for danger in 31 B course, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
