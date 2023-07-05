Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart ACS Mobilization and Deployment

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Stewarts' Army Community Service Program provides essential programs, resources, and services that enhance knowledge, life skills, well-being, quality of life, and retention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890984
    VIRIN: 230720-A-GJ082-1426
    Filename: DOD_109776890
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart ACS Mobilization and Deployment, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Family Readiness
    Deployment
    ACS

