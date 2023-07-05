U.S., multinational partners conduct air jump during TRADEWINDS23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Air Force participated in a static line jump with other national forces including France, Guyana and Mexico during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise over Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. The different training components of the exercise are focused on increasing regional cooperation throughout the Caribbean and Caribbean Basin. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)