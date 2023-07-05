U.S. Army and Air Force participated in a static line jump with other national forces including France, Guyana and Mexico during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise over Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. The different training components of the exercise are focused on increasing regional cooperation throughout the Caribbean and Caribbean Basin. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890977
|VIRIN:
|230718-Z-AP992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109776817
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S., multinational partners conduct air jump during TRADEWINDS23, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
