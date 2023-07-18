Multinational forces conduct arms training, rehearse small team manuevers for Tradewinds 2023

U.S. Army and Air Force instructors conducted close quarters battle training alongside multinational partners from the Bahamas, Belize and the Dominican Republic during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 16, 2023. This training allowed participating nations to improve interoperability as U.S. Southern Command and its multinational partners work toward a cooperative, prosperous and secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
