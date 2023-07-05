Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational forces conduct arms training, rehearse small team manuevers for Tradewinds 2023

    GUYANA

    07.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army and Air Force instructors conducted marksmanship training alongside Mexican Special Operations Forces during TRADEWINDS23 Exercise at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 16, 2023. This training allowed participating nations to improve interoperability as U.S. Southern Command and its multinational partners work toward a cooperative, prosperous and secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

