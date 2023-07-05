Oklahoma ANG briefs air ground integration at Tradewinds 23 to multinational forces

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Hansen, director of operations for the 137th Special Operations Wing, Combat Training Flight, Oklahoma National Guard, introduced air ground integration concepts to multinational forces during U.S. Southern Command TRADEWINDS23 Exercise July 16, 2023, in Georgetown, Guyana. The exercise showcased how multinational partners in the southern hemisphere are connected across sea, air, land and cyber domains and are working to improve security responses through exchange of knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
