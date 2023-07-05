Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma ANG briefs air ground integration at Tradewinds 23 to multinational forces

    GUYANA

    07.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Hansen, director of operations for the 137th Special Operations Wing, Combat Training Flight, Oklahoma National Guard, introduced air ground integration concepts to multinational forces during U.S. Southern Command TRADEWINDS23 Exercise July 16, 2023, in Georgetown, Guyana. The exercise showcased how multinational partners in the southern hemisphere are connected across sea, air, land and cyber domains and are working to improve security responses through exchange of knowledge and expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890968
    VIRIN: 230716-Z-AP992-2001
    Filename: DOD_109776779
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: GY

    This work, Oklahoma ANG briefs air ground integration at Tradewinds 23 to multinational forces, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

