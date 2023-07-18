Air Force A-10 Refuels from KC-135 during Resolute Sentinel 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890966" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force Reserve A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 64th Air Expeditionary Wing refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 336th Air Refueling Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, California, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 over Talara, Peru, July 19, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)