    Wellness Watch: Episode 2, Part 4 (Sun Exposure)

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    With San Antonio heat still reaching into the triple digits, Air Force Col. (Dr.) Renée Matos, chief of pediatrics at Brooke Army Medical Center, offers helpful sun exposure safety tips. Col Matos oversees BAMC’s state-of-the-art pediatric primary and subspecialty care for military beneficiaries across the city.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890962
    VIRIN: 230720-D-VR118-8508
    Filename: DOD_109776653
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Brooke Army Medical Center

