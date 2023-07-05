Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Care Package Party B-roll

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Wing's Resiliency Team held a care package event where family members and fellow servicemembers filled care packages to be sent to deployed Airmen.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890956
    VIRIN: 230720-F-IW846-7212
    Filename: DOD_109776623
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: OR, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 142nd Wing Care Package Party B-roll, by Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guardsmen
    deployed
    care package
    family

