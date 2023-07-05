10th MDSB Pregnancy and Postpartum Exercise Leader Course

The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, hosted a Pregnancy and Postpartum Exercise Leader Course, July 12-14, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. The course was led by Capt. Justine Bolten, pregnancy and postpartum physical training program officer in charge and the brigade’s occupational therapist.
Sgt. Elena Shapovalova, who is currently nine-months postpartum, was one of the leaders that completed the course to become a P3T Exercise Leader. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs)
