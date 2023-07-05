Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Pregnancy and Postpartum Exercise Leader Course

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, hosted a Pregnancy and Postpartum Exercise Leader Course, July 12-14, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. The course was led by Capt. Justine Bolten, pregnancy and postpartum physical training program officer in charge and the brigade’s occupational therapist.
    Sgt. Elena Shapovalova, who is currently nine-months postpartum, was one of the leaders that completed the course to become a P3T Exercise Leader. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield, 10th MDSB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890951
    VIRIN: 230714-A-WA772-6688
    Filename: DOD_109776590
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

