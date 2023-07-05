Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding (30 Sec)

    VT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    A UH-72 Lakota Helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Battalion, Vermont National Guard, flies over flood damaged areas of Vermont. This unit's mission was to survey heavy rain damage and report if there were stranded people that needed rescuing. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890948
    VIRIN: 230720-D-AR128-4829
    Filename: DOD_109776545
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: VT, US

    Search and Rescue
    Vermont
    Flooding
    Vermont National Guard
    Vermont Flooding

