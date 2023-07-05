Vermont Guard Responds to Flooding (30 Sec)

A UH-72 Lakota Helicopter assigned to the 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Battalion, Vermont National Guard, flies over flood damaged areas of Vermont. This unit's mission was to survey heavy rain damage and report if there were stranded people that needed rescuing. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890948
|VIRIN:
|230720-D-AR128-4829
|Filename:
|DOD_109776545
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
