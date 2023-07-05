Guard, Global Partners Celebrate 30 Years of Security Cooperation

Senior military, diplomatic and defense officials converged to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17-18. The SPP pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 13:29
