Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard, Global Partners Celebrate 30 Years of Security Cooperation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior military, diplomatic and defense officials converged to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Department of Defense and National Guard State Partnership Program Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 17-18. The SPP pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890946
    VIRIN: 230719-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109776496
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard, Global Partners Celebrate 30 Years of Security Cooperation, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    SPP30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT