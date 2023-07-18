Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Regimental Overview 2023

    WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Take a moment to learn more about the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment. The Regiment currently consists of two elements: the 91,000 Army Engineer Soldiers serving in active duty, reserve, and National Guard troop units and the 38,000, largely civilian members, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890944
    VIRIN: 230719-A-OI229-1360
    Filename: DOD_109776482
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WASHINGTON , DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Regimental Overview 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer Regiment

