USACE Regimental Overview 2023

Take a moment to learn more about the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment. The Regiment currently consists of two elements: the 91,000 Army Engineer Soldiers serving in active duty, reserve, and National Guard troop units and the 38,000, largely civilian members, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890944
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-OI229-1360
|Filename:
|DOD_109776482
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON , DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
