    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT Mission video

    MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Video describing the NW Arkansas Wellness IRT mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890913
    VIRIN: 230718-F-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_109776081
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US 

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

