    Defense, State Officials Testify on China, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense and state officials discuss President Joe Biden’s administration strategy for the People’s Republic of China during a hearing of the Chinese Communist Party Select Committee. Testifying before the committee are: Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for U.S. Indo-Pacific security affairs; Daniel J. Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Thea Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:40
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

