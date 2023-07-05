Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9980 & 9981 Video

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Patrick Phillips 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    A stylized video honoring the impacts Executive Order 9980 & 9981 have had on the United States Military and its federal workforce.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890908
    VIRIN: 230714-D-DQ918-1005
    Filename: DOD_109776029
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9980 & 9981 Video, by Patrick Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    anniversary
    desegregation
    75th
    Executive Order 9981
    Executive Order 9980
    Defense Equal Opportunity Managament Institute

