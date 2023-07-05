USAFE's Priorities 2023

U.S. Air Forces In Europe - U.S. Air Forces Africa, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is one of nine U.S. Air Force major commands and the air component for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. USAFE-AFAFRICA is the air component for NATO, providing airpower to the alliance. Over 30,000 members, including active duty, Air National Guard,
Reserve and civilians directly support air operations in a theater spanning three continents, covering more than 19 million square miles, and containing 104 independent states. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Jacob Wongwai)
07.20.2023
07.20.2023
|Video Productions
|890898
|230720-F-CX918-6477
|DOD_109775740
|00:03:17
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|2
