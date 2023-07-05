School Closings in European Theater

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE AND OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY’S TRI-SERVICES CONTRACTS WILL END AND BOTH SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE THEIR EUROPE ON-SITE LOCATIONS, EFFECTIVE JULY 31ST, AFTER NEARLY 110 COMBINED YEARS OF SERVING MILITARY MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES.
|06.22.2023
Date Posted: 07.20.2023
|PSA
|890893
|230622-N-NG033-1001
|DOD_109775699
|00:01:00
|DE
|0
|0
