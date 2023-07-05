Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School Closings in European Theater

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Hogan 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE AND OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY’S TRI-SERVICES CONTRACTS WILL END AND BOTH SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE THEIR EUROPE ON-SITE LOCATIONS, EFFECTIVE JULY 31ST, AFTER NEARLY 110 COMBINED YEARS OF SERVING MILITARY MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:23
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

