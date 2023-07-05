NATO Allies and partners equip and train the Ukrainian army (it)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Synopsis



NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers on air defence systems, tanks, artillery and long-range missiles, helping them to continue defending their country and retake occupied land.

The courses and assets are aimed at helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

NATO stands with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government. The Alliance will always maintain its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders extending to its territorial waters.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Cpt Konrad Stefanowicz – Leopard Training Centre, Polish Armed Forces



“Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience. Because the stakes for them are very high.



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



NATO ALLIES

AND PARTNERS



ARE EQUIPPING

AND TRAINING

UKRAINIAN TROOPS



TO HELP

THEM

DEFEND THEIR

COUNTRY



AND RETAKE

OCCUPIED

LAND



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lt Col Michal Voltr – Commander, 72nd Mechanised Battalion, Czech Army



“I am a soldier and they are our brothers in need. So we try to do as much as possible to help them.”



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



EQUIPMENT INCLUDES

AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS



TANKS



ARTILLERY



AND LONG-RANGE MISSILES



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Cpt Konrad Stefanowicz – Leopard Training Centre, Polish Armed Forces



“Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience, work a bit more around the tank. They have questions all the time. Because the stakes for them are very high.



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



TRAINING IS

TAKING PLACE ACROSS

EUROPE



SO UKRAINE



CAN UPHOLD ITS RIGHT TO

SELF-DEFENCE



AS STATED IN THE

UN CHARTER



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Brigadier General Grzegorz Barabieda – Commander, 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade, Polish Armed Forces



What’s important, we are not alone as Polish instructors. That’s absolutely added value because this is international effort for training of the Ukrainian soldiers.



Usage rights

This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.