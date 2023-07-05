Landstuhl Regional Medical Center will go live with MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense's new Electronic Health Record, on Sept. 23, 2023. Staff Sgt. Jessika Lopez, noncommissioned officer in charge, Pharmacy Division, LRMC, shares some tips to better accommodate patients as LRMC transitions.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 02:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890874
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-EK666-3657
|Filename:
|DOD_109775338
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS GENESIS is coming - LRMC Pharmacy, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
