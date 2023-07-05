Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Rene Rodriguez recieves the Soldiers Medal for his act of heroism

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Kai Rodriguez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic with 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is awarded the Soldier’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, during a ceremony at Sgt. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez is being awarded the Soldier's Medal for his act of heroism for selflessly aiding a local Hawaii resident in duress. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Kai Rodriguez/28th PAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 00:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890870
    VIRIN: 230719-A-JV239-6579
    Filename: DOD_109775147
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Rene Rodriguez recieves the Soldiers Medal for his act of heroism, by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Schofield Barracks
    Heroism
    Hawaii
    Award
    Soldiers Medal
    3rd Brigade
    Rene Rodriguez
    MG Ryan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT