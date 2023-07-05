Spc. Rene Rodriguez recieves the Soldiers Medal for his act of heroism

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic with 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is awarded the Soldier’s Medal by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, during a ceremony at Sgt. Smith Theater at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on July 19, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez is being awarded the Soldier's Medal for his act of heroism for selflessly aiding a local Hawaii resident in duress. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Kai Rodriguez/28th PAD)
