Spc. Rene Rodriguez is awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his act of heroism

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic with 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about being awarded the Soldier’s Medal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on July 17, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez is being awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his act of heroism for selflessly aiding a local Hawaii resident in duress. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Kai Rodriguez/28th PAD)