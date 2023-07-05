U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a combat medic with 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about being awarded the Soldier’s Medal at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on July 17, 2023. Spc. Rodriguez is being awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his act of heroism for selflessly aiding a local Hawaii resident in duress. (U.S. Army Video By Spc. Kai Rodriguez/28th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 00:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890869
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-JV239-6187
|Filename:
|DOD_109775136
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spc. Rene Rodriguez is awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his act of heroism, by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT