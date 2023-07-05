JTF-RH Surge Tank Draining Day 3

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, and Defense Logistics Agency Energy personnel conduct surge tank draining operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 19, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler Chatman)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890866
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-ME245-1401
|Filename:
|DOD_109775109
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
