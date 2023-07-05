Korea Rotational Force Transition of Authority

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, commander of the 2nd infantry division, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division, gives command of the Korea Rotational Force to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th ID, during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Casey, ROK, July 6, 2023. The previous unit, 2nd SBCT “Lancer Brigade”, 2nd ID, cased their colors during the ceremony, signifying a successful tour as the KRF. The KRF supports the U.S. alliance with the ROK and is a regular rotation of forces that serve a nine-month tour of duty on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)