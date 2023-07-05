Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Rotational Force Transition of Authority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, commander of the 2nd infantry division, Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division, gives command of the Korea Rotational Force to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th ID, during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Casey, ROK, July 6, 2023. The previous unit, 2nd SBCT “Lancer Brigade”, 2nd ID, cased their colors during the ceremony, signifying a successful tour as the KRF. The KRF supports the U.S. alliance with the ROK and is a regular rotation of forces that serve a nine-month tour of duty on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890831
    VIRIN: 230706-F-WM701-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774982
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Rotational Force Transition of Authority, by A1C Trevor Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Camp Casey
    TOA
    USFK
    Korea Rotational Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT