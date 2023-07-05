Kunsan AB Quality of Life Task Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this first video in a series highlight Kunsan Air Base's Quality of Life Task Force, Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, discusses the QoL Task Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The QoL Task Force consists of Airmen from all ranks and a variety of career fields, to help solve problems that affect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)