    Kunsan AB Quality of Life Task Force

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this first video in a series highlight Kunsan Air Base's Quality of Life Task Force, Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, discusses the QoL Task Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The QoL Task Force consists of Airmen from all ranks and a variety of career fields, to help solve problems that affect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 20:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 890826
    VIRIN: 230719-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774877
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KR

    Quality of Life
    Wolf Pack
    Wolf
    QoL
    Quality of Life Task Force

