In this first video in a series highlight Kunsan Air Base's Quality of Life Task Force, Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, discusses the QoL Task Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The QoL Task Force consists of Airmen from all ranks and a variety of career fields, to help solve problems that affect the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 20:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|890826
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109774877
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan AB Quality of Life Task Force, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
