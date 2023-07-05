Mobility Guardian 23 Elephant Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Allied aircraft conduct an elephant walk on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 19, 2023. More than 15,000 U.S. and Allied forces are participating in various exercise across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Tech. Sgt. James Cason, Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul, and Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)