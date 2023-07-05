Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 23 Elephant Walk

    GUAM

    07.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason, Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul and Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. and Allied aircraft conduct an elephant walk on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 19, 2023. More than 15,000 U.S. and Allied forces are participating in various exercise across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Tech. Sgt. James Cason, Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul, and Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890812
    VIRIN: 230719-F-VR222-2710
    Filename: DOD_109774441
    Length: 00:27:38
    Location: GU

    This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Elephant Walk, by TSgt James Cason, TSgt Michael Cossaboom, SSgt Taylor Crul and SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft
    AMC
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

