Mobility Guardian 23 Elephant Walk

U.S. and Allied aircraft conduct an elephant walk on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 19, 2023. More than 15,000 U.S. and Allied forces are participating in various exercise across the INDOPACOM area of responsibility to enhance readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Tech. Sgt. James Cason, Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul, and Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890812
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-VR222-2710
|Filename:
|DOD_109774441
|Length:
|00:27:38
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
