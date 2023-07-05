Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Air Force Base Cohort Program

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Cohort program, implemented within the Air Force, provides a comprehensive platform aimed at enhancing the physical well-being of Airmen. This 10-week, meticulously designed initiative extends its inclusive scope to all individuals aspiring to augment their knowledge of optimal physical fitness, dietary practices, and effective stretching routines, alongside other facets associated with holistic health encompassing physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

