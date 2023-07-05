McConnell Air Force Base Cohort Program

The Cohort program, implemented within the Air Force, provides a comprehensive platform aimed at enhancing the physical well-being of Airmen. This 10-week, meticulously designed initiative extends its inclusive scope to all individuals aspiring to augment their knowledge of optimal physical fitness, dietary practices, and effective stretching routines, alongside other facets associated with holistic health encompassing physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
